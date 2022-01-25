Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shout Out to the Spurs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POZNAN, POLAND

    01.25.2022

    Video by Spc. Hedil Hernández 

    113th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Shout out by Army Capt. Selina Bocanegra to her favorite NBA team the San Antonio Spurs and her family Jan. 25 Poznan, Poland.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.25.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 08:31
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 829121
    VIRIN: 220125-A-XV469-2001
    Filename: DOD_108777860
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: POZNAN, PL 
    Hometown: RIO GRANDE CITY, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shout Out to the Spurs, by SPC Hedil Hernández, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    Big Red One
    1ID
    V Corps
    Atlantic Resolve
    Spurs NBA

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT