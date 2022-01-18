Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chief Chat- CMSgt Brian Ginter

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.18.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert 

    AFN Incirlik

    Chief Master Sgt. Brain Ginter, outgoing 39th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, reflects on his thirty years in the Air Force during an interview at American Forces Network Incirlik, Jan. 18, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ginter’s time in the Air Force taught him that the best way to be a leader is to be yourself and lead the way you want to be led. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)

    Date Taken: 01.18.2022
    Date Posted: 01.25.2022 04:28
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 829119
    VIRIN: 220118-F-NP794-477
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_108777847
    Length: 00:11:32
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    Radio

    39 ABW

    Incirlik AB

    Chief Chat

    AFN-Incirlik

