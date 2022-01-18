Chief Master Sgt. Brain Ginter, outgoing 39th Mission Support Group senior enlisted leader, reflects on his thirty years in the Air Force during an interview at American Forces Network Incirlik, Jan. 18, 2022, Incirlik Air Base, Turkey. Ginter’s time in the Air Force taught him that the best way to be a leader is to be yourself and lead the way you want to be led. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Sari Seibert)
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.25.2022 04:28
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829119
|VIRIN:
|220118-F-NP794-477
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_108777847
|Length:
|00:11:32
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chief Chat- CMSgt Brian Ginter, by SrA Sari Seibert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT