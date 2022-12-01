Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B Trp, 1/2CR STX lanes

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    01.12.2022

    Video by Markus Rauchenberger 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers, assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a hasty attack during a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 12, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Markus Rauchenberger)

    This work, B Trp, 1/2CR STX lanes, by Markus Rauchenberger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

