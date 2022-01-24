Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JTF-CS Kicks Off Exercise Sudden Response 22

    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lehman 

    Joint Task Force Civil Support

    220124-N-PC620-0001
    DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. (Jan. 23, 2022) Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts Exercise Sudden Response 22 at the Georgia Joint Force Headquarters on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, Jan. 23, 2022. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2022 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2021. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 21:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829112
    VIRIN: 220124-N-PC620-0001
    Filename: DOD_108777506
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JTF-CS Kicks Off Exercise Sudden Response 22, by PO1 Michael Lehman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    DSCA
    Joint Task Force Civil Support
    JTF-CS
    SR21
    Sudden Response 22

