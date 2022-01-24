JTF-CS Kicks Off Exercise Sudden Response 22

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



DOBBINS AIR RESERVE BASE, Ga. (Jan. 23, 2022) Joint Task Force Civil Support conducts Exercise Sudden Response 22 at the Georgia Joint Force Headquarters on Dobbins Air Reserve Base in Georgia, Jan. 23, 2022. Military units comprising the Defense CBRN Response Force (DCRF) participated in Exercise Sudden Response January 21-27, 2022 near Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, Fort Stewart, Georgia, Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia. Teams from Task Force (TF) Aviation, TF Logistics, TF Medical and TF Operations, rehearsed force and equipment employment, life-saving operations and web-based collaborative tools to ensure their ability to execute the Defense Support of Civil Authority (DSCA) mission they assumed June 1, 2021. The DCRF consists of about 5,200 personnel from military units located throughout the nation who come together to help fellow Americans in the event of a catastrophic crisis response. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lehman)