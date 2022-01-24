Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2022 Army Best Medic Competition

    FORT. HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman 

    III Corps

    Twenty-two two-Soldier teams from all around the world traveled to Fort Hood, Texas to compete in the finals to be named the Army’s Best Medic. The competition is a 72-hour arduous test of the teams’ physical and mental skills. Competitors must be agile, adaptive leaders who demonstrate mature judgment while testing collective team skills in areas of physical fitness, tactical marksmanship, leadership, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 18:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 829102
    VIRIN: 220124-A-AL574-2001
    Filename: DOD_108777312
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: FORT. HOOD, TX, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    fort hood
    soldiers
    iii corps
    army medicine
    best medic
    bestmedic2022

