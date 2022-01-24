2022 Army Best Medic Competition

Twenty-two two-Soldier teams from all around the world traveled to Fort Hood, Texas to compete in the finals to be named the Army’s Best Medic. The competition is a 72-hour arduous test of the teams’ physical and mental skills. Competitors must be agile, adaptive leaders who demonstrate mature judgment while testing collective team skills in areas of physical fitness, tactical marksmanship, leadership, warrior skills, land navigation and overall knowledge of medical, technical and tactical proficiencies through a series of hands-on tasks in a simulated operational environment. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Herman)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 18:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|829102
|VIRIN:
|220124-A-AL574-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108777312
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|FORT. HOOD, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
