USS Nevada Sea Trials 2021

The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) and crew conduct Sea Trials, a series of tests and qualifications, proving proficiency prior to patrol. USS Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most important survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)