The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) and crew conduct Sea Trials, a series of tests and qualifications, proving proficiency prior to patrol. USS Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most important survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 18:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829085
|VIRIN:
|210808-N-CE703-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108777138
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Nevada Sea Trials 2021, by PO2 Ian Zagrocki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
