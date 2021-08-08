Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Nevada Sea Trials 2021

    WA, UNITED STATES

    08.08.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    The U.S. Navy ballistic-missile submarine USS Nevada (SSBN 733) and crew conduct Sea Trials, a series of tests and qualifications, proving proficiency prior to patrol. USS Nevada, homeported in Naval Base Kitsap, Wash., is an Ohio-class ballistic-missile submarine, an undetectable launch platform for submarine-launched ballistic missiles, providing the United States with its most important survivable leg of the nuclear triad. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication 2nd Class Ian Zagrocki)

    Date Taken: 08.08.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 18:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: WA, US

