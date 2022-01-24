Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks on the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

    DC, UNITED STATES

    01.24.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks Highlighting the Historic Funding in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Remove and Replace Lead Pipes in Wisconsin and Across the Country

    Date Taken: 01.24.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 16:26
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 829084
    Filename: DOD_108777130
    Length: 00:18:22
    Location: DC, US

    Wisconsin
    Vice President Harris
    Bipartisan Infrastructure Law
    Lead Pipes

