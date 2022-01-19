Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monthly Update with Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire | January Edition

    CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Alyssa Hinckley and Jacqueline Marshall

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Welcome to a brand new year. Here is Brig. Gen. Alkire's first update for 2022. Alkire looks to the future, shares his vision for the Wyoming Army National Guard is simple. Trained, Empowered, Engaged Soldiers, Ready to respond. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 16:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829078
    VIRIN: 220119-Z-KB070-0002
    Filename: DOD_108777064
    Length: 00:04:16
    Location: CHEYENNE, WY, US 

    This work, Monthly Update with Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire | January Edition, by Alyssa Hinckley and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army National Guard

    Wyoming Army National Guard

