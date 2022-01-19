Welcome to a brand new year. Here is Brig. Gen. Alkire's first update for 2022. Alkire looks to the future, shares his vision for the Wyoming Army National Guard is simple. Trained, Empowered, Engaged Soldiers, Ready to respond. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 16:23
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|829078
|VIRIN:
|220119-Z-KB070-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108777064
|Length:
|00:04:16
|Location:
|CHEYENNE, WY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Monthly Update with Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire | January Edition, by Alyssa Hinckley and Jacqueline Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT