Monthly Update with Brig. Gen. Steve Alkire | January Edition

Welcome to a brand new year. Here is Brig. Gen. Alkire's first update for 2022. Alkire looks to the future, shares his vision for the Wyoming Army National Guard is simple. Trained, Empowered, Engaged Soldiers, Ready to respond. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Jacqueline Marshall)