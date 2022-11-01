Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barksdale executes ACE exercise

    BARKSDALE AFB, LA, UNITED STATES

    01.11.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jonathan Ramos 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Air Force Base executes ACE exercise demonstrating mission readiness capabilities in any location.

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 15:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829069
    VIRIN: 220111-F-RZ678-1001
    Filename: DOD_108776984
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US

    This work, Barksdale executes ACE exercise, by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Louisiana
    ACE
    Exercise
    mission
    Team Barksdale

