Barksdale Air Force Base executes ACE exercise demonstrating mission readiness capabilities in any location.
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 15:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829069
|VIRIN:
|220111-F-RZ678-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108776984
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|BARKSDALE AFB, LA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Barksdale executes ACE exercise, by SrA Jonathan Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
