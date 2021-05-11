Joint Service-Members assigned to JCSE conducted Exercise Guazabara Ri’ (Brave Warrior Spirit) with members from U.S. Special Operations Command, Special Operations Detachment CENTCOM, U.S. Special Operations Command Central, 112th Special Operations Signal Battalion, 1st Mission Support Command, 331 Medical Battalion, 5-159 General Aviation Support Battalion, United Kingdom 30th Signal Regiment, and Singapore Joint Operations (U.S. Army Video by SGT Jose Vargas, U.S. Army Footage Courtesy of SGM Ulysses Otero and SSG Courtney Gonzalez).
|11.05.2021
|01.24.2022 14:30
|Video Productions
|829062
|211105-A-IS599-066
|211105
|DOD_108776913
|00:03:28
|MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|1
|1
This work, JCSE Exercise Guazabara'ri 2021, by SGT Jose Vargas Marmolejos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
