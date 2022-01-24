Steven Van De Walle, Community Support Coordinator, speaks on the importance of resiliency and his role in keeping the 17th Training Wing, ‘Goodfellow Strong!’
01.24.2022
|01.24.2022 09:03
|Package
|829034
|220124-F-MU509-690
|DOD_108776493
|00:01:23
GOODFELLOW AFB, TX, US
|0
|0
