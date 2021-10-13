Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heritage Today - Resilience

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    10.13.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Airman

    No matter our rank, underneath our uniforms we’re all humans trying to get through something. Because things happen. Life happens. The unexpected. The unpredictable. The unbelievable. You never know when it’s going to hit you, until it does. As Airmen and Guardians, we look to our four pillars to give us strength.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.13.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 08:23
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 829030
    VIRIN: 211013-O-AC590-236
    Filename: DOD_108776453
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heritage Today - Resilience, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Resiliency
    Resilience
    Air Force
    PACE
    Heritage Today

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT