    5th Fleet in Focus - Veteran’s Day Tribute

    BAHRAIN

    11.11.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211109-A-RK348-2001
    Veteran’s Day Tribute. Video feature on Capt. Miguel Cubano assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. Published Nov. 11. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.

    Date Taken: 11.11.2021
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 06:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829024
    VIRIN: 211109-A-RK348-2001
    Filename: DOD_108776408
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: BH

    Veterans Day
    Family
    5th Fleet

