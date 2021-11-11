5th Fleet in Focus - Veteran’s Day Tribute

211109-A-RK348-2001
Veteran’s Day Tribute. Video feature on Capt. Miguel Cubano assigned to Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Central Command. Published Nov. 11. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|11.11.2021
|01.24.2022 06:33
|Video Productions
|829024
|211109-A-RK348-2001
|DOD_108776408
|00:01:36
|BH
|0
|0
