5th Fleet in Focus – Capt. Maurice Buford

Hear from CAPT Maurice Buford, the NAVCENT command chaplain. Published Nov. 26. Buford is spearheading a NAVCENT initiative called Treasures of the Nation. The program empowers participants through interactive leadership activities and team-based engagement. It encourages participants to discover their “why,” cultivate self-awareness and build resiliency. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|11.26.2021
|01.24.2022 05:37
|Video Productions
|829018
|DOD_108776328
|00:01:09
|BH
|0
|0
