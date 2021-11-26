5th Fleet in Focus – Capt. Maurice Buford

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Hear from CAPT Maurice Buford, the NAVCENT command chaplain. Published Nov. 26. Buford is spearheading a NAVCENT initiative called Treasures of the Nation. The program empowers participants through interactive leadership activities and team-based engagement. It encourages participants to discover their “why,” cultivate self-awareness and build resiliency. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.