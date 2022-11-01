Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GRAFENWOEHR, GERMANY

    01.11.2022

    Video by Spc. Javan Johnson 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2022. (U.S. Army video by PFC Javan Johnson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.24.2022 03:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 829017
    VIRIN: 220111-A-LL671-001
    Filename: DOD_108776290
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    training
    USArmy
    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    USAREURAF
    ToujoursPret

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT