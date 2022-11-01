U.S. Soldiers assigned to Bull Troop, 1st Squadron, 2nd Cavalry Regiment, conduct a situational training exercise at the 7th Army Training Command's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Jan. 11, 2022. (U.S. Army video by PFC Javan Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|01.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 03:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|829017
|VIRIN:
|220111-A-LL671-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108776290
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, DE
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, B Trp, 1/2 CR STX lanes, by SPC Javan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT