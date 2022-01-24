Partners and Allies

III Marine Expeditionary Force and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force Cooperate and execute missions to maintain peace and stability across the Indo-pacific region in Japan, January 24, 2022. Japan and the U.S train and remain, partners, as we advance and strengthen our alliance through training and shared experiences. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Nickolas Beamish
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.24.2022 01:43
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|829012
|VIRIN:
|220121-M-UA901-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108776186
|Length:
|00:03:21
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
