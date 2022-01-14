Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WolfPack Mission, Team and Heritage in 2022

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.14.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen stationed at Kunsan Air Base speak about what they're looking forward to in 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 20:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828990
    VIRIN: 220114-F-SQ280-5001
    Filename: DOD_108776062
    Length: 00:01:44
    Location: KR

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, WolfPack Mission, Team and Heritage in 2022, by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Kunsan
    2022

