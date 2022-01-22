Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Winter Survival Tactics at Northern Strike 22-1

    GRAYLING, MI, UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna 

    Michigan National Guard

    B-Roll package of soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, learn winter survival tactics from SERE specialists from the 720th Special Tactics Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 22, 2022.

    Winter Strike, the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 10:09
    Winter
    Camp Grayling
    National All-Domain Warfighting Center
    Winter Strike 22
    winter survival tactics

