B-Roll package of soldiers from the 20th Special Forces Group, Massachusetts National Guard, learn winter survival tactics from SERE specialists from the 720th Special Tactics Group, Hurlburt Field, Florida during Northern Strike 22-1 (“Winter Strike”) at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, Grayling, Mich., Jan. 22, 2022.
Winter Strike, the winter iteration of the Northern Strike exercise program, takes place at Northern Michigan’s National All-Domain Warfighting Center. The NADWC serves as the perfect place for units across the Department of Defense to experience cold-weather, all-domain training, allowing participants to enhance their Arctic warfare capabilities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Cessna)
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 10:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828984
|VIRIN:
|220122-Z-SB203-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108775754
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|GRAYLING, MI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Winter Survival Tactics at Northern Strike 22-1, by SSgt Jacob Cessna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT