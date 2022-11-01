Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSF Redzikowo Move Aboard

    REDZIKOWO, POLAND

    01.11.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Elizabeth Thompson 

    AFN Naples

    220112-N-ES536-1002 REDZIKOWO, Poland (Jan. 12, 2022) - Naval Support Facility (NSF) Redzikowo celebrated the opening of its multi-purpose facility and crew move aboard. NSF Redzikowo will bring tangible, strategic, and defense benefits to the Republic of Poland and NATO allies. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Liz Thompson)

    Date Taken: 01.11.2022
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 10:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828983
    VIRIN: 220112-N-ES536-1002
    Filename: DOD_108775753
    Length: 00:08:12
    Location: REDZIKOWO, PL

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, NSF Redzikowo Move Aboard, by PO2 Elizabeth Thompson, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    Poland
    Aegis Ashore
    NSF Redzikowo
    Redzikowo
    Naval Support Facility Redzikowo
    Republic of Poland (Poland)
    Aegis Ashore Ballistic Missile Defense System

