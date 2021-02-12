Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    5th Fleet in Focus – USMC Sgt. Dulla

    BAHRAIN

    12.02.2021

    Video by Spc. Zachery Frost 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211124-A-LN610-2001
    USMC FASTCENT and British Royal Marines conducted joint training at the Maritime Engagement Team mock ship facility on Naval Support Activity, Bahrain. Published Dec. 2. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.

    Date Taken: 12.02.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 08:05
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828982
    VIRIN: 211124-A-LN610-2001
    Filename: DOD_108775733
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: BH

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – USMC Sgt. Dulla, by SPC Zachery Frost, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USMC
    5th Fleet
    FASTCENT

