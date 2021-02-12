5th Fleet in Focus – USMC Sgt. Dulla

211124-A-LN610-2001
USMC FASTCENT and British Royal Marines conducted joint training at the Maritime Engagement Team mock ship facility on Naval Support Activity, Bahrain. Published Dec. 2. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
