    5th Fleet in Focus – MASN Jaden Rodriguez and Chucky

    BAHRAIN

    12.10.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Mark Mahmod 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet   

    211021-N-OC333-2001
    Meet MASN Jaden Rodriguez & Military Working Dog "Chucky,” keeping NSA Bahrain safe. Published Dec. 10. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2021
    Date Posted: 01.23.2022 07:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828979
    VIRIN: 211021-N-OC333-2001
    Filename: DOD_108775729
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: BH

    TAGS

    MWD
    NAVCENT
    Dog
    5th Fleet
    Master at Arms

