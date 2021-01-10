210930-N-OC333-2001
ABH1 James Carson assigned to NSA Bahrain, published Oct. 1. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.23.2022 07:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828978
|VIRIN:
|210930-N-OC333-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108775728
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 5th Fleet in Focus – ABH1 James Carson, by PO1 Mark Mahmod, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT