5th Fleet in Focus – USMC CPL Rex Mongrain

Corporal Rex Mongrain explains his job as a radio operator. Published Jan. 7. Mongrain is assigned to 11 Marine Expeditionary Unit embarked aboard USS Portland. 5th Fleet in Focus is a video series highlighting our most valuable asset, service members.
|01.07.2022
Date Posted: 01.23.2022
Category: Video Productions
|828977
