Travis AFB supports US, Ukraine strategic partnership

U.S. Airmen from the 60th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo on to a 757 Jan. 22, 2022 at Travis Air Force Base, California. Since 2014, the United States has committed more than $5.4 billion in total assistance to Ukraine, including security and non-security assistance. The United States reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity in support of a secure and prosperous Ukraine. (U.S. Air Force video by Nicholas Pilch)
|01.22.2022
|01.23.2022 00:14
|B-Roll
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
