The 326th Financial Management Support Center is ready for the mission. A few of their leaders share their thoughts during deployment Ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|01.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 13:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828969
|VIRIN:
|220115-A-PK275-279
|Filename:
|DOD_108775515
|Length:
|00:01:17
|Location:
|LOS ANGELES, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Deployment Ceremony, by SGT Jean-Baptiste Kanangwe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT