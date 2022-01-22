The experience and confidence Alphonso learned leading Soldiers in the Army Reserve helped him find success in his civilian career. Being twice the citizen means combining the best of both worlds!
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|01.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 11:54
|Category:
|Commercials
This work, Business Manager Alphonso, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
