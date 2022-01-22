Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    01.22.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    The experience and confidence Alphonso learned leading Soldiers in the Army Reserve helped him find success in his civilian career. Being twice the citizen means combining the best of both worlds!

    Video By Tim Yao

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.22.2022
    Date Posted: 01.22.2022 11:54
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 828968
    VIRIN: 220122-A-KJ871-004
    Filename: DOD_108775484
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Business Manager Alphonso, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

