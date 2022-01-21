The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interests in Europe and Africa.
|Date Taken:
|01.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.22.2022 11:58
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828967
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-DZ398-1001
|PIN:
|12345
|Filename:
|DOD_108775483
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|MEDITERRANEAN SEA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, HST Daily Operations/Broll Package 220121, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT