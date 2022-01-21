Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ‘Go for Broke’ Mortars Fly High at Pohakuloa Training Area

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    01.21.2022

    Video by 1st Lt. PHILIP REGINA 

    9th Mission Support Command

    The mortar platoon and company mortar sections of the 100th Battalion 44nd Infantry conducted an integrated live fire exercise with aviation assets provided by the Hawaii Army National Guard last week while at Pohakuloa Training Area

    Date Taken: 01.21.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 20:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828947
    VIRIN: 220121-A-HF423-798
    Filename: DOD_108775117
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘Go for Broke’ Mortars Fly High at Pohakuloa Training Area, by 1LT PHILIP REGINA, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #goforbroke #9thmsc #wearetheIX #prideofthepacific

