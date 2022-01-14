Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EPA Tests JBPHH Housing Water Samples at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEAL BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jason Waite  

    Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SEAL BEACH, Calif. (Jan. 14, 2022) Chemists, working for the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Office of Emergency Management, analyze data collected from water samples, gathered at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii housing communities, in a Portable High-Throughput Integrated Laboratory Identification System (PHILIS) mobile laboratory at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach. The Interagency Drinking Water System Team is a joint initiative where the U.S. Navy is working closely with the Hawaii Department of Health, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army to restore safe drinking water to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam housing communities through sampling and flushing. For detailed information, go to: www.navy.mil/jointbasewater. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Waite)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 19:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828945
    VIRIN: 220114-N-SS350-1007
    Filename: DOD_108775112
    Length: 00:01:10
    Location: SEAL BEACH, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EPA Tests JBPHH Housing Water Samples at Naval Weapons Station Seal Beach, by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RedHill
    SafeWaters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT