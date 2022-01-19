Soldiers with the 227th Composite Supply Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) execute Tactical Water Purification System training.
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 17:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828936
|VIRIN:
|220119-A-WG490-870
|Filename:
|DOD_108774999
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Soldiers test their proficiency in tactical water purification systems, by SPC Robert Faison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
