Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Soldiers test their proficiency in tactical water purification systems

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Spc. Robert Faison 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 227th Composite Supply Company, 129th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, 101st Sustainment Brigade, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) execute Tactical Water Purification System training.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 17:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828936
    VIRIN: 220119-A-WG490-870
    Filename: DOD_108774999
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 
    Hometown: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers test their proficiency in tactical water purification systems, by SPC Robert Faison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Fort Campbell

    92W

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    Air Assault
    92W

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT