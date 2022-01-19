Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Meet the Pack: Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Gruber

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Gruber, 114th Fighter Wing wing first sergeant, talks about why she wanted to be a first sergeant. This is a series from the 114th Fighter Wing that highlights and showcases South Dakota Air National Guard Airmen. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Duane Duimstra)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 16:57
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828934
    VIRIN: 220121-Z-SJ722-1001
    Filename: DOD_108774948
    Length: 00:04:29
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet the Pack: Senior Master Sgt. Nicole Gruber, by MSgt Duane Duimstra, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    first sergeant
    114th fighter wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    wing first sergeant

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT