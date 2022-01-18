Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SeaBees

    UNITED STATES

    01.18.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Education and Training Command

    The Navy’s Seabees Rate Training Manuals application gives Sailors in Seabee ratings a convenient way to complete required basic and advanced training.

    The guides can be viewed offline in a PDF format and each chapter in the rate training manual has review questions that assess learning.

    Available for download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/

