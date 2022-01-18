The Navy’s Seabees Rate Training Manuals application gives Sailors in Seabee ratings a convenient way to complete required basic and advanced training.
The guides can be viewed offline in a PDF format and each chapter in the rate training manual has review questions that assess learning.
Available for download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 16:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828933
|VIRIN:
|220121-N-N0043-004
|Filename:
|DOD_108774898
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
