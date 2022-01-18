The Navy Morse Code Flashing Light mobile application is designed to accelerate sailors' learning of Morse Code Flashing Light signals at the speed used in Visual Communications.
The application provides training and practice for Navy Fleet Quartermasters or for any sailors who want to hone and maintain this crucial skill set.
Available for download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/
|Date Taken:
|01.18.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 16:12
|Category:
|PSA
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|US
