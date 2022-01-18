video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Navy Morse Code Flashing Light mobile application is designed to accelerate sailors' learning of Morse Code Flashing Light signals at the speed used in Visual Communications.



The application provides training and practice for Navy Fleet Quartermasters or for any sailors who want to hone and maintain this crucial skill set.



Available for download at the App Store and Google Play. For more information visit: https://www.applocker.navy.mil/