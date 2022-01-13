Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Special Warfare Training Wing Heritage Capsule Commemoration Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    01.13.2022

    Video by Alexander Goad 

    502nd Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    The Special Warfare Training Wing hosts the Aquatic Training Center Heritage Capsule Commemoration Ceremony at Joint Base San Antonio-Chapman Training Annex, Texas, January 13, 2022.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.13.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 15:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828922
    VIRIN: 220113-F-GG507-0003
    Filename: DOD_108774818
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Special Warfare
    JBSA
    SWTW

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT