Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fact or Fiction: It's a lot of Time

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Serving part time means you only commit one weekend a month, and a few weeks during the year. The rest of the time is yours to pursue your goals!

    Video By Tim Yao

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 13:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 828908
    VIRIN: 220120-A-KJ871-005
    Filename: DOD_108774483
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fact or Fiction: It's a lot of Time, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    army reserve
    fact or fiction
    usarmarketing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT