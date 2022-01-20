Did You Know: Trade Schools

Instead of paying for a trade school, the Army Reserve can pay for the same training and certification. Get paid to be who you want to be!
Video By Tim Yao
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 13:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828905
|VIRIN:
|220120-A-KJ871-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108774468
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
