Hot Refuel of C-17 Globemaster III

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/828899" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Senior Airman Zachary Bridwell, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, and a 21st Airlift Squadron aircrew conduct a hot refuel of a C-17 Globemaster III January 14, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Hot refueling allows a C-17 to keep its engines running while simultaneously being refueled and provided the ability for the aircraft to be relaunched for a follow-on mission immediately after the completion of the refuel. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)