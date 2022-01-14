Senior Airman Zachary Bridwell, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, and a 21st Airlift Squadron aircrew conduct a hot refuel of a C-17 Globemaster III January 14, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Hot refueling allows a C-17 to keep its engines running while simultaneously being refueled and provided the ability for the aircraft to be relaunched for a follow-on mission immediately after the completion of the refuel. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)
|Date Taken:
|01.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 12:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828899
|VIRIN:
|220114-F-SK304-0830
|Filename:
|DOD_108774458
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hot Refuel of C-17 Globemaster III, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
