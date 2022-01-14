Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hot Refuel of C-17 Globemaster III

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.14.2022

    Video by Lan Kim  

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Zachary Bridwell, 60th Logistics Readiness Squadron fuels distribution operator, and a 21st Airlift Squadron aircrew conduct a hot refuel of a C-17 Globemaster III January 14, 2022, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Hot refueling allows a C-17 to keep its engines running while simultaneously being refueled and provided the ability for the aircraft to be relaunched for a follow-on mission immediately after the completion of the refuel. (U.S. Air Force video by Lan Kim)

    Date Taken: 01.14.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 828899
    VIRIN: 220114-F-SK304-0830
    Filename: DOD_108774458
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    This work, Hot Refuel of C-17 Globemaster III, by Lan Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Travis Air Force Base

    Oil

    Petroleum

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Lubricant (POL)

    fuels distribution operator
    hot refueling

