Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    LEGACY

    UNITED STATES

    01.17.2022

    Video by 2nd Lt. Timothy Yao 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Change is inevitable, it's how we move forward. Tradition can be updated, heritage refined. But one thing is for certain. Family. It is a gift. Whether we're born into it, or you choose our own, you control your legacy.

    Video by Tim Yao

    Date Taken: 01.17.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828893
    VIRIN: 220117-A-KJ871-001
    Filename: DOD_108774433
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: US

    This work, LEGACY, by 2LT Timothy Yao, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    legacy
    army reserve
    usarmarketing
    usarstories part time service

