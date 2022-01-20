Members of the 119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard return home from Reserve Component Period (RCP)-6 deployments at Hector International Airport in Fargo, ND on January 20, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 11:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828883
|VIRIN:
|220120-Z-YT106-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108774250
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ND, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Hooligan Homecomings, by MSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
