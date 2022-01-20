On behalf of Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, the Adjutant General of the Minnesota National Guard, Brig. Gen. Lowell Kruse, Assistant Adjutant General – Army visited and recognized several Airmen of the United States Air Force January 20, 2022 while they supported the COVID-19 response mission at the St. Cloud Hospital in Saint Cloud, Minnesota.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 10:06
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828872
|VIRIN:
|220120-Z-KL308-3170
|Filename:
|DOD_108774083
|Length:
|00:00:10
|Location:
|MN, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, COVID-19 Response Mission, by Anthony Housey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT