    #SinkCovid

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    03.01.2021

    Video by Douglas Bedford 

    Navy Personnel Command

    "If it's good enough for my Mom, it's good enough for me."
    Listen to a personal story from Rear Adm. Holsey, Commander, Navy Personnel Command on how and why he's doing his part to #SinkCovid .

    Date Taken: 03.01.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 09:11
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828865
    VIRIN: 210301-D-YG354-032
    Filename: DOD_108774048
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US 

    This work, #SinkCovid, by Douglas Bedford, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    COVID

