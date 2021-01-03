"If it's good enough for my Mom, it's good enough for me."
Listen to a personal story from Rear Adm. Holsey, Commander, Navy Personnel Command on how and why he's doing his part to #SinkCovid .
|Date Taken:
|03.01.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 09:11
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828865
|VIRIN:
|210301-D-YG354-032
|Filename:
|DOD_108774048
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|MILLINGTON, TN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
