In order to honor the legacy of aerial dominance the Reapers have provided, the 493rd Fighter Squadron unveiled a new heritage jet paint job. The 493rd Grim Reapers boast an undefeated 45 years in the European Theatre. "Trust us, you're dead"
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 08:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|828864
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-WN564-236
|Filename:
|DOD_108773975
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 493rd Heritage Paint Scheme, by SrA John Ennis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
