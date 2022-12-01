Master Sgt. Jabari Johnson, 39th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, promotes self-care during an American Forces Network Incirlik Diamond Dialogue segment at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 12, 2022. Johnson expressed that self-help may look different for each person and building communities and comradery with fellow base personnel is important. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 06:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|828861
|VIRIN:
|220121-F-IK699-0002
|Filename:
|DOD_108773944
|Length:
|00:06:09
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Diamond Dialogue - Master Sgt. Jabari Johnson (Close), by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT