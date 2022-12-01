Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Diamond Dialogue - Master Sgt. Jabari Johnson (Close)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TURKEY

    01.12.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton II 

    AFN Incirlik

    Master Sgt. Jabari Johnson, 39th Operations Support Squadron first sergeant, promotes self-care during an American Forces Network Incirlik Diamond Dialogue segment at Incirlik Air Base, Turkey, Jan. 12, 2022. Johnson expressed that self-help may look different for each person and building communities and comradery with fellow base personnel is important. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.12.2022
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 06:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 828861
    VIRIN: 220121-F-IK699-0002
    Filename: DOD_108773944
    Length: 00:06:09
    Location: INCIRLIK AIR BASE, 1, TR 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Diamond Dialogue - Master Sgt. Jabari Johnson (Close), by SrA Gary Hilton II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    1st Sergeant

    39th ABW

    AFN Incirlik

    39 OSS

    Self-Care

    TAGS

    Airmen
    1st Sergeant
    39th ABW
    AFN Incirlik
    39 OSS
    Self-Care

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT