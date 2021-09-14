Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AFN Naples Frequency Swap to 97.3 Social Media

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NAPLES, ITALY

    09.14.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Daniel Charest 

    AFN Naples

    220112-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (January 12, 2022) Social media video highlighting frequency swap of AFN Naples from 107.0 FM to 97.3 FM. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.14.2021
    Date Posted: 01.21.2022 05:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828859
    VIRIN: 220112-N-FF029-001
    Filename: DOD_108773909
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: NAPLES, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFN Naples Frequency Swap to 97.3 Social Media, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFN Naples
    Radio
    Naples
    Italy
    Frequency Swap
    97.3

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT