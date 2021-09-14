220112-N-FF029-001 NAPLES, Italy (January 12, 2022) Social media video highlighting frequency swap of AFN Naples from 107.0 FM to 97.3 FM. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Daniel Charest)
|Date Taken:
|09.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|01.21.2022 05:27
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828859
|VIRIN:
|220112-N-FF029-001
|Filename:
|DOD_108773909
|Length:
|00:01:15
|Location:
|NAPLES, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFN Naples Frequency Swap to 97.3 Social Media, by PO2 Daniel Charest, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
