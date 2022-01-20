Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    New York Islanders Shout Out from Holloman AFB

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Jessica Sanchez-Chen 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew from the 314th Fighter Squadron from Holloman Air Force Base, provide a shout out for the New York Islanders military appreciation game.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 18:53
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 828850
    VIRIN: 220120-F-HH678-1001
    Filename: DOD_108773593
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Hometown: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New York Islanders Shout Out from Holloman AFB, by A1C Jessica Sanchez-Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Sports
    NFL
    NY Islanders
    HollomanAFB
    314th FS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT