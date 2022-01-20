Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New fitness testing explained

    WARNER ROBINS, GA, UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Darius Caldwell, Jacob Keenum and Staff Sgt. Matthew Matlock

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Jason Ham, Chief of Fitness and Health Promotion, HQ Air Force Reserve Command, explains the new fitness tests that will be available to Reserve Citizen Airmen and Air Force personnel.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 17:17
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 828829
    VIRIN: 220120-F-RK903-0001
    Filename: DOD_108773371
    Length: 00:02:30
    Location: WARNER ROBINS, GA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, New fitness testing explained, by Darius Caldwell, Jacob Keenum and SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Headquarters
    Testing
    PT
    Jason Ham
    Air Force Reserve Command
    Fitness and Health

