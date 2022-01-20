Jason Ham, Chief of Fitness and Health Promotion, HQ Air Force Reserve Command, explains the new fitness tests that will be available to Reserve Citizen Airmen and Air Force personnel.
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 17:17
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|828829
|VIRIN:
|220120-F-RK903-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108773371
|Length:
|00:02:30
|Location:
|WARNER ROBINS, GA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, New fitness testing explained, by Darius Caldwell, Jacob Keenum and SSgt Matthew Matlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
