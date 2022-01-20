Fort Hood, the Great Place, is a big installation that turned to Defense Logistics Agency Energy to help them privatize their utilities. DLA Energy provides globally resilient energy solutions to the Warfighter and Whole of Government and their experts also support military installations with contracting expertise to privatize their base utilities. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/Energy/About/
|Date Taken:
|01.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 13:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|828810
|VIRIN:
|220120-D-LU733-760
|PIN:
|505785
|Filename:
|DOD_108772975
|Length:
|00:04:56
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, DLA Energy Utilities Privatization...Supporting Fort Hood, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
