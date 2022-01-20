DLA Energy Utilities Privatization...Supporting Fort Hood

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Hood, the Great Place, is a big installation that turned to Defense Logistics Agency Energy to help them privatize their utilities. DLA Energy provides globally resilient energy solutions to the Warfighter and Whole of Government and their experts also support military installations with contracting expertise to privatize their base utilities. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/Energy/About/