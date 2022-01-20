Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DLA Energy Utilities Privatization...Supporting Fort Hood

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.20.2022

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Fort Hood, the Great Place, is a big installation that turned to Defense Logistics Agency Energy to help them privatize their utilities. DLA Energy provides globally resilient energy solutions to the Warfighter and Whole of Government and their experts also support military installations with contracting expertise to privatize their base utilities. For more information visit: https://www.dla.mil/Energy/About/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.20.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 13:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 828810
    VIRIN: 220120-D-LU733-760
    PIN: 505785
    Filename: DOD_108772975
    Length: 00:04:56
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DLA Energy Utilities Privatization...Supporting Fort Hood, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DLA Energy Utilities Privatization

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT