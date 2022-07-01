Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Snow and Ground Bound: LRS and CES work to keep Dover open

    DE, UNITED STATES

    01.07.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    436th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment shop (Dirt Boys) and the 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance shop work together during snow days to keep Dover Air Force Base open and operational. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)

    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 14:28
    Location: DE, US

    Dover AFB
    CES
    LRS
    snow
    Dover

