Snow and Ground Bound: LRS and CES work to keep Dover open

436th Civil Engineer Squadron pavements and heavy equipment shop (Dirt Boys) and the 436th Logistics Readiness Squadron vehicle maintenance shop work together during snow days to keep Dover Air Force Base open and operational. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. J.D. Strong II)
|Date Taken:
|01.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 14:28
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|828808
|VIRIN:
|210117-F-CJ792-1000
|Filename:
|DOD_108772810
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|DE, US
