    1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order LOE:2 Warfighting Capability

    CAMP PENDLETON, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Seidensticker 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Paola D. Arias with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, discusses Operational Level Logistics Integration and how it will impact the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 11:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 828806
    VIRIN: 220119-M-RV237-1002
    Filename: DOD_108772794
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US 

    This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order LOE:2 Warfighting Capability, by LCpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    1st MLG
    Marines

