U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Paola D. Arias with 1st Maintenance Battalion, 1st Marine Logistics Group, discusses Operational Level Logistics Integration and how it will impact the Marines and Sailors of 1st MLG. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Kevin N. Seidensticker)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 11:56
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|828806
|VIRIN:
|220119-M-RV237-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_108772794
|Length:
|00:00:51
|Location:
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st Marine Logistics Group Campaign Order LOE:2 Warfighting Capability, by LCpl Kevin Seidensticker, identified by DVIDS
