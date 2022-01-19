88th Air Base Wing leadership provides an update on base Health Protection Conditions and COVID-19 Omicron policies, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022. This briefing was conducted live on social media. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|01.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|01.20.2022 10:57
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|828803
|VIRIN:
|220119-F-ZJ423-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108772739
|Length:
|00:51:02
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 88th ABW Town Hall COVID-19 Update Jan 19 2022, by SrA Alexandria Fulton and Ryan Law, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
