    88th ABW Town Hall COVID-19 Update Jan 19 2022

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, UNITED STATES

    01.19.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Alexandria Fulton and Ryan Law

    88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    88th Air Base Wing leadership provides an update on base Health Protection Conditions and COVID-19 Omicron policies, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Jan. 19, 2022. This briefing was conducted live on social media. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.19.2022
    Date Posted: 01.20.2022 10:57
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 828803
    VIRIN: 220119-F-ZJ423-1001
    Filename: DOD_108772739
    Length: 00:51:02
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AFB, OH, US

    TAGS

    Town Hall
    Wright-Patterson
    Air Force
    88 ABW
    COVID-19

